Buhari approves N3.536bn for evacuation of 5,000 Nigerians from Ukraine

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved $8.5 million for the evacuation of at least 5,000 Nigerians fleeing Ukraine where Russia has launched an all-out invasion. The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, who briefed reporters alongside the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, said the approval came after a joint memo presented by both ministries at the Fed-eral Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. According to Dada, Air Peace and Max Air have been contracted by the government to provide three aircraft and run as many shifts as possible to facilitate the evacuation. He said those to be evacuated include 940 from Romania, 150 from Slovakia and 350 from Poland, who have registered for evacuation.

Dada said: “The ministry of humanitarian affairs wrote a memo to the President seeking funds to enable us to conduct this exercise. The memo was to the tune of $8.5 million, which Mr. President has graciously approved. That provision entails arrangements to evacuate at least 5,000 Nigerians. “Whatever happens, rest assured we are going to run any number of shifts that it will involve. Don’t forget it will also involve taking care of those Nigerians that may decide not to come back. It alsoincludessomeassistance for the feeding that may have been done by the missions under whatever arrangements. Even the missions themselves are also in dire situations.

So it’s a whole gambit of activities that are involved.” Asked if the money would be released immediately for the exercise, the minister said: “That is why the evacuation flights will begin today (Wednesday).” On the students trapped in Ukrainian cities under the occupation of Russia, Dada said: “We want to believe the Russian armed forces will obey the rules of engagement.

They know the rules about civilians that are caught up in situations such as this. We want to assume they will respect international laws and ensure that no harm comes to them. “Don’t forget that even our mission in Ukraine has had to be evacuated. So if for any reason any Nigerian is left behind, we are very prayerful, we are very hopeful that no harm shall come to them once of course they are in some shelters or whatever place they are hiding.

“Don’t forget we have also summoned both the Russian andUkrainianambassadors, and we did emphasize the need for their troops to ensure that they do not do anything that will harm the lives of innocent citizens. “We have seen video clips making the rounds about the alleged treatment being meted out to black people in queues and in buses and all that. All these we have brought to the attention of the ambassadors and we have expressed our displeasure at this development and demanded that they do something about this.”

