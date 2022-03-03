News Top Stories

Buhari approves N3.536bn for evacuation of 5,000 Nigerians from Ukraine

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved $8.5 million for the evacuation of at least 5,000 Nigerians fleeing Ukraine where Russia has launched an all-out invasion. The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, who briefed reporters alongside the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, said the approval came after a joint memo presented by both ministries at the Fed-eral Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. According to Dada, Air Peace and Max Air have been contracted by the government to provide three aircraft and run as many shifts as possible to facilitate the evacuation. He said those to be evacuated include 940 from Romania, 150 from Slovakia and 350 from Poland, who have registered for evacuation.

Dada said: “The ministry of humanitarian affairs wrote a memo to the President seeking funds to enable us to conduct this exercise. The memo was to the tune of $8.5 million, which Mr. President has graciously approved. That provision entails arrangements to evacuate at least 5,000 Nigerians. “Whatever happens, rest assured we are going to run any number of shifts that it will involve. Don’t forget it will also involve taking care of those Nigerians that may decide not to come back. It alsoincludessomeassistance for the feeding that may have been done by the missions under whatever arrangements. Even the missions themselves are also in dire situations.

So it’s a whole gambit of activities that are involved.” Asked if the money would be released immediately for the exercise, the minister said: “That is why the evacuation flights will begin today (Wednesday).” On the students trapped in Ukrainian cities under the occupation of Russia, Dada said: “We want to believe the Russian armed forces will obey the rules of engagement.

They know the rules about civilians that are caught up in situations such as this. We want to assume they will respect international laws and ensure that no harm comes to them. “Don’t forget that even our mission in Ukraine has had to be evacuated. So if for any reason any Nigerian is left behind, we are very prayerful, we are very hopeful that no harm shall come to them once of course they are in some shelters or whatever place they are hiding.

“Don’t forget we have also summoned both the Russian andUkrainianambassadors, and we did emphasize the need for their troops to ensure that they do not do anything that will harm the lives of innocent citizens. “We have seen video clips making the rounds about the alleged treatment being meted out to black people in queues and in buses and all that. All these we have brought to the attention of the ambassadors and we have expressed our displeasure at this development and demanded that they do something about this.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: APC hails suspension of petrol subsidy removal

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has praised the Federal Government’s suspension of the planned removal of subsidy on petroleum products.   In the statement yesterday by the Secretary, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John Akpanudoudehe, the ruling party said: “Commendably, the Federal Government took into consideration the fact that the removal of subsidy […]
News

Pantami: FG ready to unbundle NIPOST

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ndubuisi Ugah   The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has said all assets of the Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) scattered all over the country would be fully utilised to maximise revenue generation for the emerging business enterprises.   The ministry, which said it was 90 per cent ready to unbundle the […]
News

Stricter masking policy for New York Police amid citywide COVID-19 surge

Posted on Author Reporter

  The NYPD is rolling out a stricter masking policy amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city – now requiring all cops, regardless of their vaccination status, to wear face coverings while on duty, The Post has learned. The order was sent out in a department-wide email Sunday night spelling out the new […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica