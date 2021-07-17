News Top Stories

Buhari approves N6.25 billion to set-up ranches in Katsina

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Buhari has approved the sum of N6.25 billion for Katsina State government to set up ranches in the state. This was disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu. As a measure to control and abolish itinerary herding of cows leading to constant clashes between farmers and herders across the country, the National Economic Committee (NEC) had recommended that ranches be built for the herders to keep their cattle at a location.

According to Shehu, Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, at the commissioning of Zobe Regional Water scheme in Dustulin-ma, Katsina State by the President on Thursday, appreciated Buhari for consistently driving people oriented development projects, with the release of N5 billion to the state to start the ranches.

“Mr. President has graciously approved the sum of N6.25 billion for ranch development purposes in Katsina State. Part of this amount, N5 billion, is already in the account of the state government and within few weeks you will see advertisement calling for interested companies and consultants that will participate in construction,’’ the governor said. Masari noted that the federal government had been focused in meeting the needs of the grassroots, explaining that the Zobe Regional Water Project was a partnership for completion with a target of providing more than 50 million litres of water to communities. The governor thanked the President for commissioning the Zobe Regional Water Project, and 50 kilometres Dutsinma-Tsaskiya road in Dutsin-ma Council.

Our Reporters

