Buhari approves N8.9bn as hazard allowance for health workers

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved additional N8.9 billion for the payment of hazard allowances to medical health workers in the country. This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Presidential TaskForce(PTF) onCOVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, yesterday, at a briefinginAbuja.

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has recently embarked on a strike which was supposed to be calledoff yesterday after series of negotiations with the authorities. The government had maintained that about N30 billion had earlier been paid to the medical workers as hazard allowance since the outbreak of the dreaded coronavirus global pandemic in the country about six months ago. Commenting on the strike action by NARD and threats from other unions in the health sector, Mustapha cautioned on the need to demonstrate the spirit of patriotism by the health workers. He warned against any action that may diminish the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic in the country. On the release of additional fund, he said: “I am pleased to announce that Mr. President has graciously approved additional N8.9billion for COVID-19 hazard allowance to all medical health workers. In addition, the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for hospitals and isolation centres will be given priority.”

Mustapha recalled that the President, within the week attended the ECOWAS Heads of States and Government meeting in Niamey, Niger Republic, where the issues of COVID- 19 were discussed extensively. According to him, the President briefed his colleagues on steps being taken by Nigeria to curb the spread of the pandemic in Nigeria, in his capacity as the ECOWAS Champion on COVID-19. Mustapha also disclosed that the impact of COVID-19 was thoroughly debated at the just concluded Ministerial Retreat as well as at the National Food Security Council meeting chaired by the President yesterday.

The SGF also informed that the PTF would be meeting with traditional rulers across the country to discuss how they could help in the control of the pandemic at the community level. He disclosed that the PTF had already met with “the Northern Traditional Leaders Committee on Polio and Primary Health Care, to discuss on how we can all control community spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The Royal fathers pledged their commitment and continued support as custodians of the rich history and cultures of our peoples. We are working on replicating this dialogue around the country.”

Like this: Like Loading...