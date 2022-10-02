Buhari approves national honour for ex-Speaker, Dogara

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the conferment of prestigious national honour of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) on the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara.

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, announced this in a letter he conveyed to the former Speaker.

“I have the honour to formally inform you that the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammad Buhari has approved the conferment of the national honours on you, in the rank of CFR, (Commander of the Federal Republic),” Akume wrote.

In the letter dated, September 16, 2022, with reference number: FMSDIGA/NHA/001k/T/90, Akume said the honours investiture will be held on the morning of Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.

CFR is the third highest national honour in Nigeria after GCON and GCFR that is specially conferred on only Presidents and former Presidents. The honour is coming more than three years after Dogara left office as the 14th Speaker of the House of Representatives.

