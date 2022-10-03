News Top Stories

Buhari approves national honours for ex-Speaker, Dogara, 436 others

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the conferment of the prestigious national honour of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) on the immediate past Speaker of the Houseof Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara.

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, SenatorGeorgeAkume, announced this in a letter he conveyed to the former Speaker.

 

“I have the honour to formally inform you that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammad Buhari, GCFR, has approved the conferment of the national honours on you, in the rank of CFR (Commander of the Federal Republic).”

In the letter dated September 16, 2022, with reference number: FMSDIGA/ NHA/001k/T/90, Akume said the honours investiture will hold on the morning of Tuesday, October 11, at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja. CFR is the third highest national honour in Nigeria after GCON and GCFR that is specially conferred on only presidents and former presidents.

The honour is coming more than three years since Dogara left office as the 14th Speaker of the House of Representatives. Dogara who is a recipient of many awards both home andabroadwaslistedamong the 437 nominees for the 2022 National Honours Award.

He was credited for introducing legislative reforms in the 8th Assembly which saw to the passage of unprecedented number of bills and establishment of key agencies, such as the North East Development Commission, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and the Nottoo- Young to Run Bill, among others.

Of the 437 nominees, five persons were listed for Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), 54 for Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) and 67 for the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

Others are: 64 for Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR), 101 for Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), 75 for Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), 56 for Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) and eight for Federal Republic Medal (FRM).

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

