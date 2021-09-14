Buhari approves NEITI’s inclusion in PIA c’ittee

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) into the Implementation Steering Committee of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

According to him, the in-clusion of NEITI into the Committee was informed by the need to utilize the agency’s independent and reliable knowledge, information, and data to help the committee align the implementation of the Act with emerging global issues in the sector as expected.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, who conveyed the President’s approval to the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, said the sustainable systems and processes for institutions that would emerge under the Act shall be put in place.

PresidentBuharithrough theSGFalsosaidtheAgency was expected to work with the committee to lay solid foundation for a culture of good governance and open a new era for the industry.

He further extolled NEITI’s contribution, particularly the use of its independent industry audit reports to facilitate successful implementation of the administration’s anti-corruption reforms in the oil, gas and mining industries.

