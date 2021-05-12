Buhari approves new security measures for S’East, S’South

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved new security measures specifically for the South-East and South-South geo-political zones of the country. This came as he promised to tackle the challenges of drug abuse, unemployment and other enablers of crime in the country. Briefing newsmen after the third Security Council meeting held within 11 days and chaired by the President at the Presidential Villa yesterday, the Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, who made the disclosure, added that the Council resolved not to make its tactics public for effective results.

“We have some measures which we have outlined and have been approved by the Council and we’ll see how we can change the narrative within the quickest possible means to restore law and order and restore peace in that (South-east, Southsouth) area,” he said. The National Security Adviser to the President (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd.), in his comments disclosed that the Council resolved to address the enablers of crime with a view to mitigating the growing threats to society.

He said: “These enablers are discussed in detail and Mr. President has already given direction on how to deal with them. Specifically, issues of drug abuse as propellants for crime; how to make the criminal justice system much more effective, as well as looking at issues of unemployment and lack of effective crime reporting system.”

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, in his comments, said the Council had approved his request for manpower development, training and equipment for the Army. He gave the assurance that this development would have great impacts in the fight against insecurity across the country.

