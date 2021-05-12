News Top Stories

Buhari approves new security measures for S’East, S’South

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved new security measures specifically for the South-East and South-South geo-political zones of the country. This came as he promised to tackle the challenges of drug abuse, unemployment and other enablers of crime in the country. Briefing newsmen after the third Security Council meeting held within 11 days and chaired by the President at the Presidential Villa yesterday, the Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, who made the disclosure, added that the Council resolved not to make its tactics public for effective results.

“We have some measures which we have outlined and have been approved by the Council and we’ll see how we can change the narrative within the quickest possible means to restore law and order and restore peace in that (South-east, Southsouth) area,” he said. The National Security Adviser to the President (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd.), in his comments disclosed that the Council resolved to address the enablers of crime with a view to mitigating the growing threats to society.

He said: “These enablers are discussed in detail and Mr. President has already given direction on how to deal with them. Specifically, issues of drug abuse as propellants for crime; how to make the criminal justice system much more effective, as well as looking at issues of unemployment and lack of effective crime reporting system.”

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, in his comments, said the Council had approved his request for manpower development, training and equipment for the Army. He gave the assurance that this development would have great impacts in the fight against insecurity across the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ortom calls for aerial surveillance against criminals in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday called on the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to support ground troops through aerial patrols in the fight against criminals in parts of the state. The governor made the call when he received the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao and his delegation at the government house […]
News

S’Korea: Supreme Court confirms 20-year prison term for ex-president, Park

Posted on Author Reporter

  South Korea’s Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a 20-year prison term for former President Park Geun-hye over bribery and other crimes as it wrapped up a historic corruption case that marked a striking fall from grace for the country’s first female leader and conservative icon. The ruling means Park, who was ousted from office […]
News

French MPs back return of looted African artefacts

Posted on Author Reporter

  MPs in France have voted to return to Senegal and Benin prized artefacts that were looted during colonial times. Benin will receive a throne stolen in 1892 from the palace of Behanzin, the last king of what was then Dahomey. Senegal will get a sword that belonged to a 19th-Century sheikh, reports the BBC. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica