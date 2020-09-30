Buhari approves prioritization of viable railway routes

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the prioritization of viable railway routes in the country in order to achieve effective and efficient train services supporting trade and commerce. The President said this yesterday at the virtual inauguration of the 326km Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line for commercial operation as well as the ancillary facilities yard, at the recently named Goodluck Jonathan Railway Complex in Agbor (Owa-Oyibu), Delta State.

The rail project was commissioned by the President yesterday more than thirty years after it was conceived. He equally directed the Federal Ministry of Transportation to link all the nation’s ports of origin and destination – Apapa, Tin Can, Warri, Onne, Calabar Ports- to the rail network in order to significantly improve overall transportation and economic capacities.

The President assured Nigerians that his administration would continue, within available resources, to judiciously connect commercial and industrial hubs to boost trade, generate wealth and create employment.

Buhari, at the virtual inauguration also disclosed that he had approved the extension of the rail line from Itakpe to Abuja in order to link the South-South region to the northern parts of the country. According to a statement released by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President declared that his administration recognised the importance of the railway mode of transportation as a vital backbone to support industrialization and economic development.

He noted that projections indicate that the commencement of operation of the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri Rail line will account for close to one million passengers annually and also unleash approximately 3.5 million tonnes capacity of freight annually that will service all off-takers on the corridor and beyond. ”Accordingly, I have approved the prioritization of viable railway routes for either new rail lines or the reconstruction and rehabilitation of some, to achieve effective and efficient train services supporting the country’s trade and commerce.

”The Railway Infrastructure that I have the honour to commission today is the rail line from Itakpe via the steel town complex of Ajaokuta to Warri, and is an important link for the country’s economy as the central rail line. ”This Government has also approved to link this line further from Itakpe to Abuja, thereby, connecting the Northern Zone of the country and also extending southwards to link the Warri Ports,” he said.

The President expressed confidence that the project, which serves as a vital link of South-South geopolitical zones of the country to the Northern zones, would be completed during the tenure of this administration.

”It will link people across the cultural divides and expand the frontier of trade and commerce, which will lead to better standards of living for our citizens,” he said. Buhari recalled that to further give recognition to Nigerian sons and daughters who have distinguished themselves at nation building and development.

Like this: Like Loading...