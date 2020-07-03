News

Buhari approves renewal of appointment of 12 non-career Ambassadors

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointments of 12 non-career ambassadors, assuring Nigerians of fairness in representation and inclusiveness in all matters of governance. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, he stated: “The assurance from the President became necessary following recent complaints after announcement of 41 noncareer ambassadors that some states were not captured.

The renewal of the appointments followed a performance evaluation, which necessitated an approval for continuation in office of the ambassadors, and the President will still decide if they will remain in their current postings.” The ambassadors whose appointments were renewed are: Mrs Uzoma E. Emenike (Abia); Yusuf M. Tuggar (Bauchi); Muhammad B. Madugu (Bauchi); Amb. Baba Ahmad Jidda (Borno); Uyigue O. Oghogho (Edo) and Dr. Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti). Others are Deborah S. Iliya (Kaduna); Mohammed D. Rimi (Katsina); Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande (Kebbi); Dr. Modupe E. Irele (Lagos); Adeyinka Asekun (Ogun) and Sen. Goni Modu Zanna Bura (Yobe) The President congratulated the ambassadors on the renewal, urging them to keep upholding and promoting the values of stewardship to Nigeria, while bridging good relations with other nations.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

INEC expresses worry over preelection litigation in Edo, Ondo

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised the alarm over spate of preelection litigation in some of the political parties preparing to field candidates in the forthcoming Edo and Ondo governorship elections. The two leading political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been locked in pre-election litigation […]

CEO, Ruiti Agbero Limited, Revd. Olusesan Ogunmilade
News

‘Agbero,’ mobile ticketing solution for public transport debuts

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

      With the operational take off of Ruiti ‘Agbero’ Limited, the fare payment service provider that uses the ‘Agbero’ App, transport riders have been urged to take advantage of the city wide payment service aimed to reduce cost for clients.   Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ruiti Agbero Limited, Revd. Olusesan Ogunmilade said […]
News

Ondo guber: Unity Forum, friends purchase APC nomination forms for Oke

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim and Onyekachi Eze

Akeredolu is a lone figure, says PDP aspirant Members of the Unity Forum and friends of governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Chief Olusola Oke, have purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms for the governorship ticket of the party. The members and friends numbering not fewer than 25 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: