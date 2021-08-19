Buhari Approves Review Of 368 Grazing Sites In 25 States

President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the recommendation of the Committee set up by government to look into the issue of grazing in the country. The committee had examined 368 grazing sites in Nigeria.

The reserves include 25 states, and the evaluation will establish the extent to which they have been encroached upon.

Following his approval of the report of the team led by Chief of Staff Ibrahim Gambari, he issued the command.

The committee recommended gathering field data on the 368 reserves in order to assess encroachers, as well as stakeholder participation and sensitization.

The Committee also advised the creation of maps and geo-mapping/tagging of places, as well as the analysis of findings, the preparation of reports, and the design of appropriate grazing communication.

The number of reserves and states was calculated based on existing security concerns and other pre-existing socioeconomic variables.

Members of the committee are: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Governor of Kebbi and Vice Chairman of the National Food Security Council, and David Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi and Chairman of the NEC Sub-Committee on National Livestock Transformation Plan.

Suleiman Adamu, Minister of Water Resources; Sabo Nanono, Minister of Agriculture; Mohammad Abubakar, Minister of Environment; and Ade Ipaye, Deputy Chief of Staff, are among the others.

Representatives from the main committee’s seven members, as well as the Ministry of Justice, the Surveyor General of the Federation, the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), and the National Space Research Development Agency (NASRDA), make up the Technical Sub-Committee.

