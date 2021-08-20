Buhari approves review of grazing reserves in 25 states

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the recommendations of a committee to review 368 grazing sites across 25 states to determine the level of encroachment. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s directive followed his approval of the recommendations of a committee chaired by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari. Among others, the committee recommended the collection of field data collection on 368 grazing reserves across 25 states to assess encroachment and encroachers, stakeholder engagements and sensitisation. The committee also recommended production of maps and geomapping/ tagging of sites, analysis of findings and report preparations as well as design appropriate communication on grazing reserves and operations.

