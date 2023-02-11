News

Buhari approves work plan for National Council on Climate Change

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja approved a work plan for the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC). According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President conveyed his approval at the inaugural meeting of the Council chaired by him, with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as Vice Chairman and the Director-General of NCCC, Dr Salisu Dahiru, as Secretary, among other members.

The President also approved the deployment of staff from key Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to the Council to ensure its effective take-off. Responding to a number of requests by the DG of the Council, on ensuring a smooth take-off and operationalisation of the Council, the President approved the proposed Institutional Arrangement, (Organogram) for the Council, as presented. He also approved the operationalisation of the office space to provide a conducive working environment for the Council and development of Open Market Carbon Trading Framework and Infrastructure (Phase I) in collaboration with M/S Rosehill Group Limited.

At the meeting, the President approved that the Energy Transition Plan and Office be subsumed into the NCCC to ensure continuity and sustainability of the initiative in accordance with the Climate Change Act 2021. Buhari also endorsed the Council as the Designated National Authority for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the DG, NCCC as the UNFCCC National Focal Point, in line with the Climate Change Act 2021. Commending the management for their dedication to duty, the President urged the team to work diligently toward finalising the National Climate Action Plan.

He noted that the plan would provide the sustainable framework for all climate related activities in Nigeria and also provide surest tool for engagement with the global community. ‘‘Today with this inaugural meeting, and in line with the objectives of the Act, also in tandem with my commitments both in Glasgow COP-26 in 2021 and Sharm el Sheikh COP- 27 in 2022, we are stepping up commitments by considering the consolidated memorandum presented by the Director-General. ‘‘Accordingly, I have examined the requests by the Director-General and have agreed to the general terms of the intent of the memorandum on the need to operationalise the Council. Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, said with the unflinching support of the President, Nigeria was set to take the lead on climate change issues, biodiversity, wild life conservation and energy transition plan implementation in Africa in line with her commitments under the UNFCCC.

 

