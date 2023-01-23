News

Buhari arrives for the ‘Lagos Festival of Project’ commissioning

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Lagos for a two-day “Lagos Festival of Projects” commissioning, announced by the state government.

The President was received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and the State Executive Council members at 3:33 pm.

Governors Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), former Ekiti Governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Service Chiefs, All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains, and others were also at the airport to receive the President.

The Lagos State Cultural Troupe performed traditional Yoruba dances and music to welcome Buhari at the Presidential Wing of Lagos Airport and the Nigerian Army officer parades.

He flew out of the airport in a chopper to commission projects in the state after inspecting the Parade Ground Guard of honour.

The President flew to Lekki Deep Sea Port to inaugurate the massive project. At the Lekki Deep sea Port, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. H.E. Cui Jian Jun, welcomed the president and congratulated the Lagos State Government for leading sub-Saharan Africa with iconic infrastructural projects.

Speaking after the President had commissioned the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Sanwo-Olu, described the project as the biggest infrastructure in the whole of West Africa, saying it would surely generate thousands of jobs.

This was just as he stated that the multi-billion naira project is collaboration between the Federal Government and Lagos State Government as well as private stakeholders.

 

