Buhari arrives from Kenya, leaves for London Sunday

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says Nigerians’ interest paramount after students’ evacuation from Ukraine

President Muhammmadu Buhari arrived from Nairobi, Kenya yesterday and rather than heading to London, United Kingdom for two weeks routine medical checks with his doctor has earlier indicated before his trip to Kenya. However, he is now scheduled to embark on the medical trip tomorrow, Sunday.

The President had on Tuesday, March 1, left the country for Kenya to participate in the commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) which held between March 3 and 4. His spokesman, Femi Adesina, had in a statement disclosed that the President would leave Kenya for United Kingdom for a maximum of two weeks on appointment with his doctors for a routine medical attention.

The President’s resolve to move to London for a ‘maximum of two weeks’ after the Kenya summit attracted criticisms from some Nigerians who felt that the timing was inappropriate considering the challenge of fuel scarcity threatening to halt the nation’s economy. They also criticised him for not attending to the demands Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) leading to the ongoing strike action before moving to London for two weeks. But a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, disclosed that the President returned to the country because he finished his assignment in Kenya earlier than scheduled. Asked whether the President had shelved his trip to London, Shehu said: “No, he hasn’t shelved his trip to London. The plan is still there. He finished his business in Kenya and made an early return. The trip to London is Sunday.”

 

Our Reporters

