Buhari arrives from Spain, meets Kebbi, Nassarawa govs

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the country Friday from a three-day official visit to Madrid, Spain.

The President was in Spain on the invitation of the Spanish President, Pedro Sanchez.

While in Spain, the President engaged the Spanish President and the monarch, His Majesty King Felipe VI where they discused  issues of mutual interest to both countries.

The discussions resulted in the signing of Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding on a wide range of topics geared towards further enhancing the bilateral relations between the two nations including  Extradition and transfer of convicted persons, Mutual Legal Assistance, Cultural Matters, Cooperation towards fighting crime and enhancing security, as well as issues affecting dependants of diplomatic staff.

On returning to the country, the President also met with the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bugudu and the Nassarawa State Governor, Abdilullahi Sule.

Though the agenda of the meeting behing closed doors could not be immediately as escertained, it was gathered that the political situation in the country was reviewed.

Recall that there have been issues on who would emerge the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s flagbearer ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

It was also learnt the the PGF’s Chairman also discussed the issue of escalating prices of food items and its impacts on the citizens with the President.

Bagudu is the Vice Chairman of the National Food Security Committee chaired by the President.

Recall that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had hinted that there would be a National Food Security Summit soon.

 

