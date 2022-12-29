News

Buhari Arrives Kogi To Inaugurate Bello's Projects

President Muhammadu Buhari has landed in Lokoja, Kogi State capital to inaugurate Governor Yahaya Bello’s legacy projects across the state.

The state governor thanked the president and his entourage for honouring his invitation to inaugurate the projects that would connect the state with neighbouring states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, at the event on Thursday.

The governor added that he wished the president would spend up to a week during his next visit to the state because there are thousands of projects built by his administration to enhance the socioeconomic prospect of the state.

Kogi State had earlier declared today (Thursday) a public holiday in preparation for the President’s visit.

A statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, on Sunday, had urged the people of Kogi State to come out en masse to receive the President and display the hospitality they are known for.

The state government also urged all labour unions and security agencies in the state to ensure full compliance.

Earlier, it had been widely reported that a bomb blast had occurred at the palace of the paramount traditional ruler and Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim on Thursday morning.

 

 

