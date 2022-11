President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in London, UK, for his routine medical check-up.

Recall that, Femi Adesina, shared news of the trip, stating that the Nigerian leader is expected back in the country in the second week of November, following his departure to London on October 31, 2022.

In the video shared online, President Buhari was seen getting off an aeroplane before entering a black Mercedes Benz saloon car, while some Nigerian officials stood.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...