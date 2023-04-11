News

Buhari Arrives Madinah For Official Visit, Lesser Pilgrimage

President Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has arrived in Madinah, Saudi Arabia to commence an eight-day official visit to the Middle East country.

The presidential aircraft transporting the Nigerian leader and some of his aides departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at exactly 9:10 a.m., on Monday, and landed at Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport Madinah at about 17:00 p.m. local time.

During his stay in Madinah, the Buhari would be observing his five daily prayers as well as the Taraweeh prayer at the Masjid Nabawi before departing for Makkah via Jeddah, late on Wednesday, for the lesser pilgrimage (Umurah).

Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s spokesman, had on Monday via a statement disclosed that this year’s official visit from April 11 to 19 would be Buhari’s last trip to the Kingdom as President.

NAN reports that the president last performed the Umrah in 2021.

