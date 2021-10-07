Buhari Arrives N’Assembly for 2022 Budget Presentation

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the National Assembly complex at the Three Arms Zone in Abuja to present the 2022 Appropriation Bill to the legislative arm.

The president, who arrived the premises at about 12.05pm, was received by the Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, at the Chambers of the House of Representatives.

He is expected to present the budget proposal to a joint session of the Senate and the House at the Green Chamber any moment from now.

Like this: Like Loading...