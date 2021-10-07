News

Buhari Arrives N’Assembly for 2022 Budget Presentation

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the National Assembly complex at the Three Arms Zone in Abuja to present the 2022 Appropriation Bill to the legislative arm.

The president, who arrived the premises at about 12.05pm, was received by the Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, at the Chambers of the House of Representatives.

He is expected to present the budget proposal to a joint session of the Senate and the House at the Green Chamber any moment from now.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Parents to FG: You’re playing with future of our children for locking down schools

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Nigeria Parents Forum (NPF) yesterday said the federal government was playing with the future of their children by cancelling this year’s West African Senior Secondary Examination and other school examinations because of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.   The forum said the unprecedented decision was taken by the Federal Government without proper consultations with parents, […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: We’ll be transparent in implementation of 2021 budget

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has given the assurance that his government would be transparent in the implementation of the 2921 budget as passed by the National Assembly.   He gave the assurance yesterday in Daura, Katsina State while speaking to newsmen after the registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC).   In a […]
News

Ebonyi judiciary workers suspend strike

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Judiciary workers in Ebonyi State yesterday suspended indefinite strike tembarked upon to press for implementation of Consolidated Judiciary Staff Salary Structure by the state government. National Organising Secretary of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, Prince Chinedu Eze announced the suspension of the industrial action, explaining that the decision to suspend the industrial action followed the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica