Buhari asks Senate to approve N895.84bn supplementary budget

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday, requested the Senate to approve the sum of N895.842,465,917 billion as supplementary budget for the 2021 fiscal year. The bill was transmitted with a letter dated June 15, 2021, and addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan. Buhari, in the letter, which was read during the commencement of plenary, explained that the amount captured was proposed to fund the COVID-19 vaccine programme.

He also noted that part of the supplementary budget would be used to fund health related expenditures for treatment of additional 50,000 patients under the Nigeria Comprehensive AIDS Programme in states; as well as to procure additional equipment captured in this year’s capital expenditure on defence and security to tackle prevalent security challenges across the country. The letter reads in part: “Let me seize this opportunity, to express my deep gratitude, for the cooperation and support, of the Leadership and Distinguished Members of the Senate, in our collective efforts to contain the COVID- 19 Pandemic and address the various security and other challenges facing the country. “It has become necessary to prepare the 2021 Supplementary Appropriation Bill considering the urgent need to make provision for procurement and administration of COVlD-19 vaccines.

“The availability of COVlD-19 vaccines and the procurement terms were still uncertain as at the time of finalising the 2021 budget. Hence, there was no provision in the 2021 Appropriation Act for the procurement and administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

“However, the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) have now developed a COVlD-19 vaccine programme for the country. Under the vaccine programme, 70% of eligible Nigerians are to be vaccinated between 2021 and 2022. “In addition, our security and law enforcement agencies urgently need to procure additional equipment and other resources in response to the prevalent security challenges across the country. “The Ministry of Defence has carefully scrutinized these procurement needs, which the military authorities claim to represent the minimum requirements to secure our country and address current external and internal security challenges…”

