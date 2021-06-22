Buhari asks Senate to approve N895.84bn supplementary budget

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday, requested the Senate to approve the sum of N895.842,465,917 billion as supplementary budget for the 2021 fiscal year.

The bill was transmitted with a letter dated June 15, 2021, and addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

Buhari, in the letter, which was read during the commencement of plenary, explained that the amount captured was proposed to fund the COVID-19 vaccine programme.

He also noted that part of the supplementary budget would be used to fund health related expenditures for treatment of additional 50,000 patients under the Nigeria Comprehensive AIDS Programme in states; as well as to procure additional equipment captured in this year’s capital expenditure on defence and security to tackle prevalent security challenges across the country.

Like this: Like Loading...