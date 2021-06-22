News

Buhari asks Senate to approve N895.84bn supplementary budget

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday, requested the Senate to approve the sum of N895.842,465,917 billion as supplementary budget for the 2021 fiscal year.
The bill was transmitted with a letter dated June 15, 2021, and addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.
Buhari, in the letter, which was read during the commencement of plenary, explained that the amount captured was proposed to fund the COVID-19 vaccine programme.
He also noted that part of the supplementary budget would be used to fund health related expenditures for treatment of additional 50,000 patients under the Nigeria Comprehensive AIDS Programme in states; as well as to procure additional equipment captured in this year’s capital expenditure on defence and security to tackle prevalent security challenges across the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Doctors Strike: NMA accuses Ngige of hate speech

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has accused the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, of hate speech with a potency to further worsen the crisis in the nation’s  health sector. NMA in reaction to the Ministers interview on ‘Channels Television’ on Friday said contrary to his comments that resident doctors in developed countries […]
News Top Stories

Fayemi pays unscheduled visit to offices

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has commended civil servants in the state for their dedication and commitment towards achieving the lofty goals of his administration.   The governor stated this yesterday during an unscheduled visit to offices within the Governor’s Office and the Secretariat Complex, Ado-Ekiti, in solidarity with the workers who just resumed […]
News

BUA Cement reports N101bn PAT in HY

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

BUA Cement, has announced an impressive 2020 half-year results declaring revenues of N101.3billion and a Profit After Tax of N34.82billion representing an increase of 12.7 per cent and 13.74 per cent respectively from the corresponding period in 2019.   This was contained in a filing to the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Revenue increases by 12.7 per […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica