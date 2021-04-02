Buhari asks Senate to confirm Abdullahi as FCT Chief Judge

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate to confirm Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi, who has been in acting capacity, as the substantive Chief Judge of the High Court of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The President made the request pursuant to Section 256 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended). In the letter, dated April 1, 2021, President Buhari urged the Senate to do the confirmation, “in the usual expeditious manner.”

