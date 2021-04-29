Buhari asks Senate to confirm Alabi as CPC Commissioner

Chukwu David, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday, requested the Senate to confirm the appointment of Mr. Kolawole Oladipupo Alabi as Executive Commissioner, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The request was contained in a letter dated April 26, 2021, and read on the floor during plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

The letter reads: “In accordance with the provision of section 5(1) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Act, 2018, I write to forward, for confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the appointment of Mr. Kolawole Oladipupo Alabi as Executive Commissioner, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission. The nominee’s CV is attached herewith.

“It is my hope that the Distinguished Senate will consider and confirm the appointment in the usual expeditious manner.”

