Buhari asks Senate to confirm appointments of Yahaya, Ohiani

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday wrote to the Senate to confirm the nomination of Umar Yahaya as Co-Chairman of the Governing Council of Unclaimed Funds Trust Funds. The request was contained in a letter dated June 3. The letter was read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary. President Buhari, in the letter, explained that his request was made pursuant to Section 77(5) of the Finance Act, 2020.

In a related development, the Senate also received a request to confirm the nomination of Joe Aniku Michael Ohiani, as substantive Director-General/CEO for the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission. The request was contained in a letter dated June 6 and was read at the commencement of plenary proceedings by the President of the Senate. According to Buhari, the confirmation request was in accordance with the provision of Section 22(1)(a) of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (Establishment) Act, 2005.

