News

Buhari asks Senate to confirm ICPC, RMAFC Commissioners

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of five Commissioners to fill vacancies at the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). The request which was contained in a letter dated September 28, was read during plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan. President Buhari in the letter, explained that the confirmation request was in accordance with the provision of Section 3(6) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The nominees for confirmation include: Dr.Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, Ekiti (South-West); Mrs. Anne Otelafu Odey, Cross River (South-South); Alh. Goni Ali Gujba, Yobe (North-East); Dr. Louis Solomon Mandama, Adamawa (North-East); and Senator Anthony O. Agbo, Ebonyi (South- East). In a related development, President Buhari in a second letter requested the apex legislative Assembly to confirm the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Sanni Baba as Federal Commissioner for Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission representing Bauchi State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

IBORI’s LOOT CONTROVERSY: FEDERAL GOVT, DELTA state NEED TO TALK DIRECTLY –UK

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

…says we’ve agreed to return available funds …insists no role for sub-national bodies in such negotiations …MoU to return funds not based on Ibori’s case alone The United Kingdom (UK) Thursday urged the Federal Government to enter into a ‘direct talk’ with the Delta State Government in order to address the controversy, arising from the […]
News Top Stories

Kukah: I didn’t call for coup against President

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev. Mathew Hassan Kukah, has denied call for a coup d’etat to topple the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, during his Christmas Day homily.   Kukah said he only expressed his candid opinion on the state of insecurity and dwindling economic opportunities in Nigeria. In the said homily, […]
News

Algeria referendum: A vote ‘to end years of deviousness’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Algerians are voting in a referendum that is meant to cement changes made possible after long-time President Abdelaziz Bouteflika was forced to resign last year. But opponents say it falls short of fundamental reform. The referendum’s timing is auspicious, reports the BBC. It falls on November 1 – the anniversary of the start of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica