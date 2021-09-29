Buhari asks Senate to confirm ICPC, RMAFC Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of five Commissioners to fill vacancies at the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). The request which was contained in a letter dated September 28, was read during plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan. President Buhari in the letter, explained that the confirmation request was in accordance with the provision of Section 3(6) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The nominees for confirmation include: Dr.Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, Ekiti (South-West); Mrs. Anne Otelafu Odey, Cross River (South-South); Alh. Goni Ali Gujba, Yobe (North-East); Dr. Louis Solomon Mandama, Adamawa (North-East); and Senator Anthony O. Agbo, Ebonyi (South- East). In a related development, President Buhari in a second letter requested the apex legislative Assembly to confirm the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Sanni Baba as Federal Commissioner for Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission representing Bauchi State.

Like this: Like Loading...