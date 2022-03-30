News

Buhari asks Senate to confirm INEC REC-nominee, four others

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday requested the Senate to confirm four nominees as Executive Commissioners of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission. The request was contained in a letter dated March 24, and read during plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan. The letter was entitled; “Request for confirmation of appointment of four Executive Commissioners for Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission.”

It reads in part; “In ac- cordance with the provision of Section 11(3) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the underlisted four nominees as Executive Commissioners for the Board of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission.” Those nominated by the President for confirmation include Dr. Nuhu Habib (North West, Kano State); Commissioner, Development and Production and Dr. Kelechi Onyekachi Ofoegbu (South East, Imo State); Commissioner, Economic Regulation and Strategic Planning. Others are Capt. Tonlagha Roland John (South- South, Delta State); Commissioner, Health, Safety, Environment and Community and Jide Adeola (North Central, Kogi State); Commissioner, Corporate Services and Administration.

 

Our Reporters

