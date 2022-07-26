Buhari asks Senate to confirm Justice Ariwoola as CJN

…wants Senate to confirm 19 nominees as INEC Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday, requested the Senate to confirm the nomination of Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The request was contained in a letter dated July 25, 2022, and read at the commencement of plenary session by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 231(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“While I hope that the submission will be considered in the usual expeditious manner, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

President Buhari announced Justice Ariwoola’s appointment as CJN following the resignation of former Chief Justice Muhammad Tanko on June 27.

And in a related development, Buhari also asked the Senate to confirm 19 nominees as Resident Electoral Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The President’s confirmation request was contained in a letter dated July 25, which was read at plenary by the President of the Senate.

In the letter, Buhari said that the request for the confirmation of the nominees was in accordance with the Provisions of Section 154 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He explained that the nomination of five (5) Resident Electoral Commissioners are for renewal, while the other fourteen (14) are fresh appointments.

The nominees for confirmation include: Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa – Renewal); Obo O. Effanga (Cross River – Renewal); Alh. Umar Ibrahim (Taraba – Renewal); Dr. Agboke Mutiu Olaleke (Ogun – Renewal); and Prof. Samuel E. Egwu (Kogi – Renewal).

Others are: Onyeka Pauline Ugochi (Imo); Prof. Muhammad Lawal Bashir (Sokoto); Prof. Ayobami Salami (Oyo); Amb. Zango Abdussamadu Abdu (Katsina); Mrs. Queen Elizabeth Agwu (Ebonyi); and Dr. Agundu Oliver Tersoo (Benue).

Also to be confirmed are: Yomere Gabriel Oritsemlebi (Delta); Prof. Yahaya Makarfi Ibrahim (Kaduna); Dr. Nura Ali (Kano); Agu Sylvia Uchenna (Enugu); Ahmed Yushau Garki (FCT); Barr. Hudu Yunusa (Bauchi); Prof. Uzochukwu Ikemefuna Chijioke (Anambra); and Mohammed B. Nura (Yobe).

In a related development, President Buhari also asked the apex legislative assembly to confirm the re-appointment of four nominees as Non-executive Directors of the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

