Buhari asks Senate to confirm Mohammed Bello as RMAFC Chair

Chukwu David, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday, asked the Senate to confirm Mohammed Bello Shehu as Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The request was contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, which he read during plenary.

The letter reads: “In accordance with the provision of Section 154 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Mohammed Bello Shehu, as the Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

“His CV is attached herewith.

“It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner.”

Similarly, the President of the Senate, forwarded President Buhari’s request to confirm the nomination of Joe Aniku Michael Ohiani for appointment as the substantive Director-General/CEO for the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) to the Committee on Works.

Also forwarded was the President’s request for the confirmation of Umar Yahaya as Co-Chairman of the Governing Council of Unclaimed Funds to the Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions.

 

