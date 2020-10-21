Buhari asks Senate to confirm NERC nominees, others

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Engr. Sanusi Garba as Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Buhari also asked the apex legislative chamber to confirm Dr. Musiliu Olalekan Oseni as Vice Chairman; and Aisha Mahmud as Commissioner.

The request was contained in a letter dated 15th October, 2020, and read on the floor during plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

According to the President, the request was made pursuant to Sections 34 and 40(1) of the Electricity Power Sector Reform Act.

In a separate letter, Buhari also sought the confirmation of appointment of the Chairman and Members of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Tribunal.

The letter reads: “In accordance with the provision of Section 40(2) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Act, 2018, I write to forward for the confirmation by the Senate, the following seven (7) nominees as Chairman and members of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Tribunal.”

The nominees include: Mrs. Saratu Mama Shafi (Chairman – North Central); George Chukwuma Mbonu (South East); Barr. Thomas E. Okosun (South South); Umar Dauda Duhu (North East); Mr. Ibrahim El-Yakubu (North West); Mrs. Sola Salako Ajulo (South West); and Kenneth Tersoo Gyado (North Central).

In a related development, the President, in a third letter requested the confirmation of Chief Onyemuche Nnamani as a Member of the Police Service Commission.

The letter dated 16th October, 2020, reads: “In compliance with Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Chief Onyemuche Nnamani from South East as a member of the Police Service Commission, to complete his predecessor’s tenure.”

According to the President, Nnamani’s appointment “is due to the demise of Dr. Nkemka O. Jombo- Ofo, member representing the South East region.”

Meanwhile, the Senate yesterday also received for consideration and approval, the Federal Capital Territory revised budget for the 2020 fiscal year

