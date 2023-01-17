Buhari asks Senate to confirm seven ICPC nominees

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday requested the Senate to confirm the names of seven new members of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The names, which were contained in a letter read on the floor of the Red Chamber by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, include Justice Adamu Bello (rtd) from Katsina State to represent North-West; Hannatu Muhammed from Jigawa State to represent North-West; Mrs Olubukola Balogun from Lagos State to represent South West.

Other members according to the letter are: Barr. Obiora Samuel Igwedibia (Anambra State) to represent the South-East, Dr. Abdullahi Maikano Sadu (Niger State) to represent North- Central; Prince Dauda Yahaya Umar (Nasarawa State) to represent North-Central and Dr. Grace Nkechinyere Chida (Delta State) to represent South-South.

The President in his letter said that the nominees’ appointment was in accordance with the provisions of Section 3 (3) and 7 of the Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Act 2000.

Buhari also urged the Senate to expedite action on the screening and confirmation of the nominees.

