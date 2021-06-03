News

Buhari asks Senate to extend teachers’ retirement age to 65 years

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, forwarded to the Senate an executive bill seeking to increase the retirement age for teachers in the country from 60 to 65 years. The bill also seeks to extend the years of service for teachers from 35 to 40 years. President Buhari, in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and read on the floor, explained that when passed into law, the bill would provide for a harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria. According to him, the move to increase the retirement age and service years was pursuant to Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The letter reads: “Transmission of the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Bill 2021 to the National Assembly for consideration. “Pursuant to Section 58 subsection 2 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) I forward herewith the harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria Bill, 2021 for consideration by the Senate.

“The harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria bill 2021 seeks to increase the retirement age for teachers from 60 to 65 years and also increase the possible years of service from 35 to 40 years. “While appreciating your usual expeditious consideration of this submission, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

In another development, the President of the Senate has referred the President’s request for the confirmation of Major General Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Committees on Defence and Army. The Defence Committee, which is chaired by Senator Aliyu Wamakko, was mandated to be the lead Committee to screen the newly appointed Army Chief.

Our Reporters

