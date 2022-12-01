News

Buhari asks Senate to legalise social investment programme

President Muhanmadu Buhari yesterday asked the Senate to pass a bill to legalise and institutionalise the Social Investment Programme in Nigeria (NSIP). President Buhari also forwarded different letters to the senate, seeking for the creation of ten new national parks in the country. On the social investment programme, the President requested the Senate to consider and approve an executive bill forwarded to it to that effect.

In the letter read in plenary by Ahmad Lawan, the President of the Senate, Buhari explained that consideration and passage of the bill would provide the enabling law for effective implementation of the programme geared towards poverty alleviation of vulnerable Nigerians.

“The National Social Investment Programme Establishment Bill seeks to provide a legal and institutional framework for the establishment of the NSIP for the assistance and empowerment of the poor and vulnerable people in Nigeria,” he said. On the national parks, the President in another letter also read inplenaryby Lawan soughtforconcurrenceof the Senate to National Park Declaration Order made early in the year for establishment of 10 new national parks across the country.

 

Our Reporters

