Buhari asks Senate to legalise Social Investment Programme 

*Seeks approval of 10 new national parks

President Muhanmadu Buhari, Tuesday, asked the Senate, to pass a bill to legalise and institutionalise the Social Investment Programme in Nigeria (NSIP).

President Buhari also forwarded different letters to the Senate, seeking for creation of 10 new national parks across the country.

On the Social Investment Programme, the President requested the Senate to consider and approve an executive bill forwarded to it to that effect.

In the letter read in plenary by Ahmad Lawan, the President of the Senate, Buhari explained that consideration and passage of the bill would provide the enanbling law for effective implementation of the programme geared towards poverty alleviation of vulnerable Nigerians.

 

