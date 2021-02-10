Buhari asks to Senate confirm ex-Service Chiefs as non-career ambassadors, others

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, requested the senate to confirm the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (Rtd) and other ex-Service Chiefs for appointment as non- career ambassadors to Nigeria foreign missions.

Buhari’s request for the confirmation of ambassadorial desginates was contained in a letter he addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, which he read at plenary.

In his letter, the President said: “In accordance to section 171, sub-section 1, 2 C and Section 4 of 1999 Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the underlisted as non-career ambassadors designate.

“The non -career ambassadors designate include:e Gen.Abayomi Olonisakin (Rtd) (Ekiti) Lt.Gen Tukur Buratai(Rtd), (Bornu), Vice Admiral Ibok- Ete Ibas (Rtd), (Cross River),Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Rtd) (Bauchi) and Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S Usman (Rtd) (Kano).

Buhari also in a separate letter addressed to President of Senate also sought the confirmation of appointment of Chief of Defence Staff and other newly appointed Service Chiefs for the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Buhari in the letter said, the request was in compliance with the provision of Section 18 sub -section (1) of the Armed Forces Act CAP, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

