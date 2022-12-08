News

Buhari assents to chartered risk mgt bill 



 

Philip Nyam, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law, the Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria Bill, 2022 recently passed by the National Assembly.

Details made available by the House of Representatives show that the Act has given legal backing to the now defunct Risk Management Association of Nigeria (RIMAN), vesting the power to teach and regulate the practice of risk management in the institute.

“This Act establishes the Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria, charged with the responsibilities to control the risk management profession and serve as a professional body for persons seeking to become chartered risk managers in Nigeria.

“Risk Management is multi-disciplinary, connecting all fields of human endeavour. It provides a structured approach to the timely identification, assessment, control and reporting of events, activities and uncertainties that may impede the achievement of set goals,” it added.

 

Reporter

Leave a Reply

