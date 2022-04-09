Buhari assents to Law Reform Commission Act, 3 others

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to Nigeria Law Reform Commission Act and three other Bills recently passed by the National Assembly The Nigeria Law Reform Commission Act, 2022 repealed the Nigeria Law Reform Commission Act, Cap. N118, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and Enact the Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act, 2022 to facilitate the effective implementation of the Commission’s Law Reform Proposals and enhance its performance and bring the Law in conformity to best practices.

The second bill signed into law, according to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, was the National Biotechnology Development Agency Act, 2022 This Act provides a legal framework for the National Biotechnology Development Agency to carry out research, create and develop public awareness in biotechnology in order to encourage private sector participation in the biotechnology industry in Nigeria. Next was the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Act, 2022.

This Act provides for the retirement age of teachers in Nigeria. Section 1 of the Act clearly states that Teachers in Nigeria shall compulsorily retire on attainment of 65 years of age or 40 years of pensionable service, whichever is earlier. While the provision of Section 3 of the Act provides that the Public Service Rule or any Legislation that requires a person to retire from the Public Service at 60 years of age or after 35 years of Service shall not apply to Teachers in Nigeria.

The last was the Federal Medical Centre, Hong (Establishment) Act, 2022 This Act establishes the Federal Medical Centre, Hong, Adamawa State to provide Legal framework for its due management and administration The Medical Centre will be headed by a Medical Director, who shall be appointed by the President on the recommendation of the Minister of Health, and shall be the Chief Executive and accounting officer of the Medical Centre as stipulated in Section 9 of the Act. Hon. Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), was at the State House for the signing of the bills.

