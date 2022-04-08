News

Buhari assents to Law Reform Commission Act, three others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Nigeria Law Reform Commission Act and three other Bills recently passed by the National Assembly

The Nigeria Law Reform Commission Act, 2022 repealed the Nigeria Law Reform Commission Act, Cap. N118, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and Enact the Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act, 2022 to facilitate the effective implementation of the Commission’s Law Reform Proposals and enhance its performance and bring the Law in conformity to best practices.

The second bill signed into law, according to a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, was the National Biotechnology Development Agency Act, 2022.

This Act provides a legal framework for the National Biotechnology Development Agency to carry out research, create and develop public awareness in biotechnology in order to encourage private sector participation in the biotechnology industry in Nigeria.

Next was the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Act, 2022. This Act provides for the retirement age of teachers in Nigeria. Section 1 of the Act clearly states that Teachers in Nigeria shall compulsorily retire on attainment of 65 years of age or 40 years of pensionable service, whichever is earlier.

While the provision of Section 3 of the Act provides that the Public Service Rule or any Legislation that requires a person to retire from the Public Service at 60 years of age or after 35 years of Service shall not apply to Teachers in Nigeria.

 

Our Reporters

