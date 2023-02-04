Politics

Buhari assures he’ll continue to campaign for Tinubu

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the All Progressives Congress (APC) party supporters that he would continue to campaign for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the ‘next president of Nigeria.’

The President gave this assurance before a mammoth crowd at the presidential campaign rally in Lafia square, where he endorsed the candidature of the Presidential candidate, Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Shettima and the second-term bid of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.

According to a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu the President thanked party supporters for defying the hot weather and standing in the sun for hours to express their support for the party’s flag bearers in the forthcoming presidential and gubernatorial elections.

“I congratulate and assure you that God willing we are going to win through and through. As Tinubu said in his speech, I have known him for more than 20 years, and I will continue to campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is a committed Nigerian and I believe he will give all his best to Nigeria.

“Also vote for Abdullahi Sule for a second and final term as governor’’ he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

2023: Ethnic card exposes Nigeria’s fault lines

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

FELIX NWANERI reports on the ethnic card being played by some political stakeholders ahead of the 2023 presidential election, which has rekindled ethnic rivalry that has always been part of the nation’s history due to struggle for dominance     Campaigns for the 2023 general election will commence on September 28, but there is apprehension […]
Politics

Lagos 2023: Former Commissioner’s appointment terminated after declaring guber ambition

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wale Elegbede The appointment of Hon Abdulhakeem Abdullateef as Special Adviser to the Speaker on the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has been terminated just hours after he declared his ambition to succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2023. Abdullateef, a former Commissioner for Home Affairs during the administration of former […]
Politics

Bandits have turned Kaduna to playfield –Sehu Sani

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Human rights activist and former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Sehu Sani, in this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE deplores the current security situation in the country, and government’s failure to address the issue, despite huge investment in military hardware   What is your assessment of the security situation right now in Kaduna?   Kaduna is virtually […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica