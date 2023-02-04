Buhari assures he’ll continue to campaign for Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the All Progressives Congress (APC) party supporters that he would continue to campaign for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the ‘next president of Nigeria.’

The President gave this assurance before a mammoth crowd at the presidential campaign rally in Lafia square, where he endorsed the candidature of the Presidential candidate, Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Shettima and the second-term bid of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.

According to a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu the President thanked party supporters for defying the hot weather and standing in the sun for hours to express their support for the party’s flag bearers in the forthcoming presidential and gubernatorial elections.

“I congratulate and assure you that God willing we are going to win through and through. As Tinubu said in his speech, I have known him for more than 20 years, and I will continue to campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is a committed Nigerian and I believe he will give all his best to Nigeria.

“Also vote for Abdullahi Sule for a second and final term as governor’’ he said.

