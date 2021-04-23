News

Buhari assures northern govs of end to insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured northern governors, under the aegis of the Northern Governors’ Forum, that his administration would soon put an end to insecurity in the region. The President gave this assurance yesterday after a meeting with the governors at the Presidential Villa. Briefing State House Correspondents after the meeting, the Chairman of the forum and Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, said: “This meeting is in respect of some of the common features of insecurity that we have within our states. “You’ll recall that many of the states have some of the insecurities that are very similar. So we put them together and see how to address some of those issues. And we felt that we must also meet Mr. President about it since it’s about insecurity.” Asked the key takeaways from the meeting, Lalong said: “I think these are not to be disclosed because these are about security.”

