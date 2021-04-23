Buhari assures northern govs of end to insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured northern governors, under the aegis of the Northern Governors’ Forum, that his administration would soon put an end to insecurity in the region. The President gave this assurance yesterday after a meeting with the governors at the Presidential Villa. Briefing State House Correspondents after the meeting, the Chairman of the forum and Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, said: “This meeting is in respect of some of the common features of insecurity that we have within our states. “You’ll recall that many of the states have some of the insecurities that are very similar. So we put them together and see how to address some of those issues. And we felt that we must also meet Mr. President about it since it’s about insecurity.” Asked the key takeaways from the meeting, Lalong said: “I think these are not to be disclosed because these are about security.”
Related Articles
COVID-19: FG disclaims discovered palliatives in Lagos’ warehouse
The Federal Government yesterday disowned the COVID-19 palliatives discovered in a Lagos State warehouse, saying the items were not from it. Instead, the government said the inscriptions seen on the back of the items indicated that they were donated by a coalition of some non-governmental organisations (NGOs). Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Release all COVID-19 palliatives, relief welfare materials now – NLC demands
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called for the immediate release of all COVID-19 palliatives and relief welfare materials and provisions in warehouses nationwide. Condemning the mass looting of palliatives and non palliatives in some parts of the country, the Congress noted that the palliatives, which were procured primarily to assuage the hardship occasioned by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
16 killed, many injured in Indian plane crash
About 16 people have been reportedly killed when an Air India Express plane with 191 people on board has crashed at an airport in the southern state of Kerala. The aircraft, according to India’s aviation authority, was en route from Dubai, when it skidded off the runway and broke in two at Calicut airport upon […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)