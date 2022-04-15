Buhari assures of non-interference in court matters

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Executive arm of government would continue to respect the judiciary within the boundaries laid out in the Constitution in order to strengthen the country’s democracy. Speaking yesterday evening at the Iftar dinner he hosted for the leadership of the nation’s judiciary, at the end of the daily fasting, Buhari said: “I assure you that I have tremendous respect for the judiciary.”

He added that order and discipline in society can only be established when the law applies to all, irrespective of position or status, who you are or who you like and without fear or favor. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari said: “I try to keep my distance from you to avoid the perception of interference,” said the President, adding that he was satisfied with the painstaking adherence to due processes by our courts. The Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice (Dr) Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed attested to the President’s non-interference in judicial matters, saying: “In all your years in office, at no time, no moment did Mr. President or any other person from you attempt to talk or ask for favours from the courts. We can recall no such attempt by you or anyone on your to interfere with judicial decisions.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...