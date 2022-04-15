News

Buhari assures of non-interference in court matters

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Executive arm of government would continue to respect the judiciary within the boundaries laid out in the Constitution in order to strengthen the country’s democracy. Speaking yesterday evening at the Iftar dinner he hosted for the leadership of the nation’s judiciary, at the end of the daily fasting, Buhari said: “I assure you that I have tremendous respect for the judiciary.”

He added that order and discipline in society can only be established when the law applies to all, irrespective of position or status, who you are or who you like and without fear or favor. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari said: “I try to keep my distance from you to avoid the perception of interference,” said the President, adding that he was satisfied with the painstaking adherence to due processes by our courts. The Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice (Dr) Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed attested to the President’s non-interference in judicial matters, saying: “In all your years in office, at no time, no moment did Mr. President or any other person from you attempt to talk or ask for favours from the courts. We can recall no such attempt by you or anyone on your to interfere with judicial decisions.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Days of insurgents, bandits are numbered –CAS

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Isiaka Oladayo Amao, yesterday, assured Nigerians that the days of all terrorist groups and bandits in Nigeria were numbered.   Amao gave the assuranceaa aww at the 2022 budget defence of the Air Force, barely three days after loss of a Senior Army Officer and four soldiers to […]
News

Osinbajo’s Declaration: Ondo residents storm town hall in jubilation

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

There was jubilation in Akure, Ondo State yesterday as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo declared his intent to contest the presidential election in 2023.   As soon as the vice president made his declaration on his Twitter handle in the morning, many people trooped to the streets, celebrating the decision to throw his cap in the […]
News

91-year-old Ibadan-born SAN recipient, Oyewo dies

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Less than two months after he was formally conferred with the prestigious title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) at a ceremony in Abuja, the 91-year-old law lecturer, Prof. Toriola Ajagbe Oyewo, died yesterday. The nonagenarian was dew days ago involved in a fatal accident at Ode Omu, on his way to Ede where he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica