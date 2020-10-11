Buhari attack: Ganduje suspends media aide

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has suspended his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai over some unguarded utterances on the person of President Muhammadu Buhari on social media platforms.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who conveyed the governor’s directive in a statement Sunday afternoon, said the suspension is with immediate effect.

He said that though the media aide has owned up to the indiscreet comment as his personal opinion, but that as a public figure, it will be difficult to differentiate between a personal opinion and official stand on matters of public concern.

The governor therefore warned political appointees and public servants to guard against making statements capable of drawing unnecessary controversy and heating up the polity.

The statement reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Ganduje to the policies and programmes of Buhari’s administration.

Salihu Tanko Yakasai had twitted that President Muhammadu Buhari insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians was taking its toll.

