Buhari: Attack on Ubah’s barbaric, condemnable

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as “barbaric and condemnable” Sunday’s attack in Anambra State on the convoy of Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah, the Senator representing Anambra South District.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday morning, the President said: “We are deeply concerned about the activities of armed groups in the region and in other parts of the country. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the response to the worrisome situation by the police, the military and other security agencies.

“The nation has lost four brave policemen and other aides of the Senator.

“On behalf of the government and the people, I pay homage to these security men and the aides who were brutally murdered. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families at this difficult time.”

Buhari prayed for the quick recovery of the Senator and all those that were injured.

He equally prayed for the early return of peace and security in Anambra and all other areas.

