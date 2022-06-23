Buhari attends CHOGM in Rwanda, to discuss debt sustainability in Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday left for Kigali, Rwanda, to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), where he would discuss issues focused on debt sustainability, poverty reduction in Africa, among other issues. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President would join other leaders to participate in discussions focused on the progress and prosperity of the more than two billion people living in 54 independent countries in Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Pacific that make up the Commonwealth.

Other areas of focus in discussion by the President at the meeting would be issues including post COVID-19 economic recovery, climate change, youth entrepreneurship and employment. The biennial CHOGM meeting, originally billed to hold in June 2020, was shifted twice because of the outbreak of COVID- 19.

It has as its theme; ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming,’ and the Heads of Government were expected to reaffirm their commitment to upholding the Commonwealth Charter, which focuses on democracy, human rights, the rule of law, as well as economic opportunities and sustainable development. Buhari will attend the official opening ceremony today, June 24, followed by high-level meetings of Heads of State and Government on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 June.

