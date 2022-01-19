News

Buhari attends inauguration of Gambian President, Barrow

President Muhammadu Buhari will this morning (Wednesday) depart Abuja for Banjul, Republic of The Gambia, to attend the inauguration of Gambian President, Adama Barrow, following his re-election for a second term. On the invitation of his host, Buhari will be special guest of honour at the ceremonies to be attended by other African leaders at the Independence Stadium, Bakau.

The President, along with other ECOWAS leaders, played a leading role in the restoration of democratic rule in The Gambia in 2017 after the former President, Yahya Jammeh, refused to surrender power after losing the election. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shebu, Buhari would be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama; National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director- General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai, and other top government officials.

 



News

Maternal mortality: FG moves to check 512 deaths per 100,000 births



The Federal Government, yesterday, disclosed its plan to drastically reduce the maternal mortality rate of 512 deaths per 100,000 births in the country within the next one year. It also declared that neonatal mortality which at present, stands at 39 deaths per 1000 live births and under age 5 mortality rate of 132 deaths per […]
News

Sport is no more for pleasure, rather, medicinal- Gov. Douye Diri



In a quest to boost unity among the South South Region through sports, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri played host to the representatives of the South South Inter Club Tennis Association ( SSICTA) at the Government house, Yenogoa today, Saturday, November 6, 2021. Speaking during the courtesy call, the President of the […]
News

Dennis Jenkins: Anything Is Possible with Hard Work, Focus, and Faith



In life, we don’t get to control everything that happens to us, but we do get to decide what we do about it. These decisions in moments of difficulty often play a defining role in the path our life will take. A hard work ethic, a willingness to learn and an unshakeable faith are the […]

