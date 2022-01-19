Buhari attends inauguration of Gambian President, Barrow

President Muhammadu Buhari will this morning (Wednesday) depart Abuja for Banjul, Republic of The Gambia, to attend the inauguration of Gambian President, Adama Barrow, following his re-election for a second term. On the invitation of his host, Buhari will be special guest of honour at the ceremonies to be attended by other African leaders at the Independence Stadium, Bakau.

The President, along with other ECOWAS leaders, played a leading role in the restoration of democratic rule in The Gambia in 2017 after the former President, Yahya Jammeh, refused to surrender power after losing the election. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shebu, Buhari would be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama; National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director- General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai, and other top government officials.

