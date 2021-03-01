Buhari attributes Nigeria’s underdevelopment to failed implementation of policies, programmes

President Muhammadu Buhari has attributed failed policies and programmes for the underdevelopment of Nigeria and tasked the newly inaugurated Senior Executive Course SEC 43 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies NIPSS to unlock the mysteries of failure of policies and programmes.

Buhari stated this during the inauguration of SEC 43 of the National Institute in Plateau State on Monday pointed out that it was the turn of the participants to make their contributions to the development of Nigeria since anyone who passes through the Institute belong to a cycle of Nigerian intellectuals.

Buhari, who conducted the inauguration virtually, was represented by the Vice President Prof.Yemi Osinbajo.

“From this day, the task of finding solution to our national problems that could affect the trajectory of the lives of millions has been placed upon your shoulders.

We are confidence that you will discharge this duty creditably.

“This year’ theme: ‘Getting Things Done: Strategies for Policies and Programme Implementation in Nigeria’ goes to the heart of what is generally considered the bane of development in Nigeria, poor implementation of policies, the proverbial gap between intentional result, delivering on campaign promises. For any policy makers frustration is the same, yet we know about think tank but what we need now is do tank, so your task is already well cut out for you,” he said

