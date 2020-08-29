Buhari backs 12-month ECOWAS deadline for Mali junta

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday backed the resolution of the ECOWAS Heads of State to mandate the military junta in Mali to complete transition to democratic rule within the next 12 months. ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali and former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, had recently reported that the junta had proposed a three-year transition period before return to constitutional order.

Buhari, who joined the the ECOWAS Heads of State and Governments in a virtual meeting, charged the military junta in Mali to set an acceptable time table for return to democratic government, since the country could not afford to stand alone in the sub-region. In his remarks at the third Extraordinary Summit of ECOWAS on the socio-political crisis in Mali, Buhari said from the briefings presented by the Special Envoy, Jonathan, it was clear that the regional body’s engagements with the new military leadership in Mali were yet to achieve the desired results in several key areas.

He said: “I am, however, personally happy to hear of the release from detention of the former President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who is reported to be in good condition. The disposition of the new leadership to free the remaining senior officials is noted as this should contribute to the renewed sense of belonging to the Malian people.

“With regards to other areas being negotiated, Nigeria believes that the people of Mali and the military leaders need to appreciate the fragility of their country and the imminent danger which it poses to the citizens of Mali as well as the ECOWAS sub-region.” He urged the military leadership should be flexible in negotiations by putting the interest of all Malians and the harmony of the sub-region into consideration.

“For the people of Mali, specifically the leadership, embracing Democracy and Good Governance is crucial to the country’s political stability. Mali cannot therefore afford to stand alone, hence the need to come to terms with the realities of an acceptable and workable transition compact that inspires the confidence of all Malians.

