Buhari backs Afro-Arab cooperation for solution to Israel-Arab crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed support for the actualisation of the United Nations’ resolution proposing a two-state solution to crisis between Israel and Palestine. This came as he suggested cooperation between African states and their Arab partners to work hard and be more united to realise common objectives at a meeting with the President of Palestine, Mahmood Abbas, at a bilateral meeting in New York, United States yesterday. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said the platform was necessary to think creatively on how to engage the rest of the world.

“The rest of the world needs to be apprised on the current state of things between Palestine and Israel in order to commit to the way forward. There should be better collaboration between African countries on the one side and our Arab brothers to get to the end of this matter,” the President said. The Palestinian President had visited his Nigerian counterpart to thank him for being a consistent supporter of the Palestinian cause even as he reflected it in his (Buhari’s) address at the floor of the General Assembly and to solicit his support by rallying other African countries to their side.

 

