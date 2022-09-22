Buhari backs Afro-Arab cooperation for solution to Israel/Arab crisis

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his support for the actualisation of the UN resolution proposing a Two-State solution to crisis between Israel and Palestine.

This came as he suggested a cooperation between African states and their Arab partners to work hard and be more united to realise common objectives at a meeting with the President of Palestine, Mahmood Abbas, at a bilateral meeting in New York, United States of America Thursday.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said the platform was necessary to think creatively on how to engage the rest of the world.

“The rest of the world need to be apprised on current state of things between Palestine and Israel in order to commit to the way forward. There should be a better collaboration between African countries on one side and our Arab bothers to get to the end of this matter,” the President said.

The Palestinian President had visited his Nigerian counterpart to thank him for being a consistent supporter of the Palestinian cause even as he reflected it in his (Buhari’s) address at the floor of the General Assembly and to solicit his support by rallying other African countries to their side.

He regretted that the Palestinian issue had dragged for a long time without commensurate progress, adding that there was a daily loss of lives on the Palestinian side.

According to him, the Palestinians had decided to pursue a peaceful path towards resolving the matter by relying on nations like Nigeria to help in a peaceful resolution of the Two-State solution as recommended by the United Nations Resolution.

In another meeting with Mr Mahamadou Issoufou, former President of Niger Republic and Special Envoy of the UN and African Union on Joint Strategic Assessment and Governance Situation in the Sahel, Buhari assured the Special Envoy of the support of Nigeria in the discharge of his assignment bordering on seeking political and economic solutions to issues confronting countries in the Sahel.

He stressed the essence of a collaboration between the Lake Chad Basin Commission and the Green Great Wall in order to combat the desertification spreading across some African states as well as finding practical solutions to the displacement of over 30 million persons whose means of livelihood depended on the shrunken Lake Chad.

