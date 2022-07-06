News

Buhari: Barkindo’s legacies’ll remain reference point in oil, gas industry, int’l dev’t

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the legacy left behind by the former Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Barkindo, would remain a reference point in the oil and gas industry, international development and the environment sector.

In a release yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President in his tribute to the late OPEC scribe described Barkindo as a remarkable gentleman and an enormous national asset, who from his youthful days worked meritoriously in the service of the nation in various national and international capacities, and never stopped being a beacon of light to the country he loved until his last breath.

Noting his undeniable brilliance and legacies as a dedicated public servant, Buhari recalled that his profound decency and mien greatly endeared him to Nigerians and other nationals who came in direct contact with him as a young Principal Administrative Officer with the Nigeria Mining Corporation; Special Assistant to the Minister of Mines, Power and Steel as well as Minister of Petroleum Resources; and later in his 24 years of service in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation; Nigerian Delegate to OPEC Ministerial Conferences; Nigeria’s Governor for OPEC; and leader of Nigeria’s technical delegations to the climate change negotiations since inception in 1991 that produced the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Kyoto Protocol to the UNFCCC.

The President lauded Barkindo’s leadership at OPEC, including during very turbulent times in 2016 and 2020, noting that the Declaration of Cooperation birthed under his watch helped strengthen and consolidate OPEC/non-OPEC cooperation and dialogue.

He conveyed his deepest condolences to Barkindo’s family, colleagues at OPEC, as well as the government and people of Adamawa State.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Northern govs’re determined to tackle insecurity – Lalong

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Musa Pam Jos Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, yesterday said that the northern governors are determined to tackle insecurity in the region. He said the governors were working with the service chiefs to put an end to the challenge that had continued to bedevil the region.   Lalong disclosed […]
News

Study links defying body clock to lower wellbeing

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) said people whose sleep pattern goes against their natural body clock are more likely to have depression and lower levels of wellbeing. These are the results of a large scale new study led by the University of Exeter in the UK. The findings published in ‘Molecular Psychiatry,’also found the […]
News

NSCC: FG approves N2.5bn take off grant

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N2.5 billion as a take-off grant for the National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC). The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Farouq, said this yesterday at a one-day Southern Zone Stakeholders Consultation on Development of NSCC Strategic Plan in Lagos. Recall that NSCC Act 2018, was signed by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica