Buhari begins 8-day visit to Saudi Arabia, extols Dangote at 66

President Muhammadu Buhari will today depart Abuja today for Saudi Arabia on an official eight-day visit, which is billed to last till April 19 in what is described as his last trip to the Kingdom as President According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President would during of the visit perform Umrah, the Lesser pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, Buhari, yesterday, greeted leading businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, as he marked his 66th birthday, wishing him a long, healthy life and a joyful year ahead.

In a release, Garba Shehu commended him for the numerous efforts, saying: “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the illustrious businessman Aliko Dangote on his birthday. He has given new heights to Nigeria’s prestige and global reputation. May the Almighty give him the strength and wisdom to do even more for the nation.”

